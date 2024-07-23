© 2024 91.9 KVCR

California top ranked with most natural disasters

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:35 PM PDT
A photo of the Fairview Fire that broke out on the southern end of Hemet on Sept. 5, 2022.
CAL FIRE / Riverside County Fire Department
/
Twitter
A photo of the Fairview Fire that broke out on the southern end of Hemet on Sept. 5, 2022.

NYU’s Institute for Public Knowledge developed an Atlas of Disaster and Accountability that shows the disaster count and FEMA funds issued to each state.

The atlas shows that California experienced thirty-four federal disasters between 2011 and 2013. These natural disasters have ranged anywhere from wildfires and earthquakes to tsunamis and storms. Tennessee follows with twenty-eight, and Oklahoma with 27. Although Nevada is a neighboring state, they have the least number of natural disasters in the United States, with only four.

Although California has experienced the most disasters, they are only the fourth most expensive state, receiving more than $5 billion from the FEMA aid to governments. New York, which isn’t in the top 10 states with most natural disasters, received $17 billion in recoveries. Florida got more than $8 billion, and Louisiana received $6 billion of the $60 billion FEMA pot.

The COVID pandemic was not noted in the atlas, because it was not considered a national disaster. Droughts, heat waves, and accidents are also not included in the atlas. The natural disasters that are included are limited to those that have an effect on insurance rates and real estate.

Housing located in areas that are at high risk for a natural disaster tend to be in lower demand. Insurance rates, though, tend to increase after a natural disaster has occurred, especially if the area is at risk for another disaster.
