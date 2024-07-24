July 24: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Janet Bernabe, Executive Director and DOJ accredited representative at Centro Del Inmigrante. Thank you so much for being with us today, Janet.

Janet Bernabe

Thank you, Yvette. Thank you for welcoming me.

Yvette Walker

Janet, please talk about your background with Centro Del Inmigrante.

Janet Bernabe

Well, my relationship first started with Centro Del Inmigrante during the census back in 2020. I was the former Riverside Regional Coordinator for Mi Familia Vota and we started collaborating due to the Census and COVID hit. So we had a strategically planned. So my relationship technically started in 2020 with Centro Del Inmigrante. I was brought on about two years ago to be a program manager for a grant which is capacity building on immigration legal services. And now fast forward, I'm currently fully transitioned into being the executive director for Centro Del Inmigrante.

Yvette Walker

Please share the resources the community can find with your program.

Janet Bernabe

We have two major programs. One of them is the program for immigration, education and outreach funds that came down from the California Department of Social Services and is to be able to give the education and resources to community members of what needs they may need, depending on their cases. And also one of the other programs that we have is the capacity building immigration legal services. So we're creating a legal department.

Yvette Walker

Janet, please talk about recent updates for Centro Del Inmigrante.

Janet Bernabe

So recent updates, besides completely transitioning to being Executive Director, one of the other highlights or updates is that we were recently DOJ accredited and recognized to be able to give immigration advice. So currently we are working on a legal department, I'm going to be the first one - actually, I am the first DOJ accredited rep on Centro Del Inmigrante. This is the first for the organization. So it's a very big highlight. And then other colleagues would follow. So this is going to be creating agents of change within the organization, being able to give them the resources to be able to represent our community. So this is a big, big highlight for our end, because now we're going to alleviate the work from other organizations, because there is a big need for immigration representation. Do you have any upcoming events you would like to share? No, I don't have any upcoming, but we just did have our first annual community resource event in San Bernardino, two great locations. It was focused on, how does our immigrant community and their families heal from the journey to the US? How do we heal as a community? Because there's a lot of healing. Still, it was our first community event, and it's not our last. The next one is going to be in Riverside, because we represent both counties. Even though our office is in Riverside, we do oversee both communities in both counties, Riverside and San Bernardino County. And then during that time, we were able to get a certificate of recognition from Assembly Member Eloise Reyes. She is our champion of the work we do. Because of her, they were able to be allocating funds to be able to create legal departments, and we were one of the few organizations that received the funds to create the legal department, which now we are DOJ accredited and recognized. And by next year of May, we officially will be launching our legal department.

Yvette Walker

Please share the best way to connect with you and Centro Del Inmigrante.

Janet Bernabe

The best way to connect with me, myself - my cell phone number is 951-581-0781. Again, it's 951-581-0781, or you can email me at Janet@CentroDelInmigrante.org or you can find us on our social media. We do have a Facebook and also an Instagram.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us here today, Janet.

Janet Bernabe

Thank you so much Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/ie Latino voices. IE Latino voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE Latino community for KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker.