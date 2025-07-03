Black Perspectives IE: Taylor Bythewood-Porter

Maya Gwynn

With KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn with Black Perspectives IE, a show where we learn about the amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire. My guest today is Taylor Bythewood-Porter, curator and writer focused on African American art history, culture and feminism. Thank you so much for being here, Taylor.

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

Thank you so much for having me.

Maya Gwynn

As a curator and writer, your work beautifully bridges the past and the present. What first inspired you pursue this path of preserving and amplifying black stories through art and history.

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

I think for me, I've always had a real love and connection to visual arts as just a way to communicate thoughts, feelings, ideas and histories that sometimes aren't always captured in words. For me, I'm originally from New Jersey, so growing up, when I would do school field trips, it would be to predominantly white spaces and institutions, and I always didn't really feel like my story was really reflected on the walls. So it wasn't until undergrad, spending time in New York and then coming over here to California, where my world really expanded and included so many different diverse stories and voices from different communities. And I think that's where I really found this like sense of purpose and connection, and wanting to like, highlight and amplify those kind of stories and voices, and to be able to tell those types of stories in a visual way through curation.

Maya Gwynn

What do you believe is the power of visual storytelling in shaping how black communities see themselves and how the world sees us, too?

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

I think it's really important again for people to really be able to feel seen and heard within different spaces, and especially through contemporary art. I think sometimes within different communities, contemporary art can seem different, it's new. It's complex, like you have to stop, look, and think, and that's what I love about it. And so for me, it's like, okay, well, as I'm stopping, looking, and thinking, how can I translate this into a way where everybody feels connected to this, where you know, you might see, like, a cowrie shell and a piece, and you don't understand why you feel such a powerful connection to that. And part of my work as a curator is to let you know, oh no, this is this kind of like ancestral history and knowledge and information that was lost. We're a part of this community. You're a part of this tribe, you're here, you're safe, you're welcome. And that's a little bit of part of my curatorial practice and the works that I love to do.

Maya Gwynn

Museum and art spaces in general, haven't always been the most inclusive spaces. As you talked about, how do you navigate the challenges of creating exhibitions that center black voices and institution that weren't built for us in mind?

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

Our voices need to be heard, our story is a part of the bigger story, and to be able to understand all of those different aspects of that is important, that helps us be better critical thinkers, to have more empathy, and even just the smallest bit or space carved out can mean so much to somebody, and can really do this ripple effect of people wanting to engage within the arts or just in any different kind of way. And it's challenging. Definitely. It's how can we really push, how can we be more radical in our approaches? Because I feel like that's what we need right now. More than ever, is these spaces to like, step up and do this kind of work, and I see that happening, and so that's what makes me really excited to be in this space still.

Maya Gwynn

What gives you hope when you think about the future of black art, storytelling and historical preservation?

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

I think what gives me hope is this more expansive view on black art and black artists, and even more so, conversations really thinking about the African culture and the diaspora as a whole, and to see what different communities, different states, different countries are doing, and seeing this type of subtle connection and storytelling, and being able to see this embrace of that. I am currently working on a research project and really looking at this woman who impacted so many different communities, and her name isn't really recognized. And so being able to, like, go back and do that, like deep research for her, I feel like the spiritual connection. And I think there's just so many figures, hidden figures in the communities where they are the local doctor, and they're going door to door to help people, but nobody knows about it, and they're just like this, this whisper in the community – ‘oh yeah, this person used to do this’. Those are the kinds of things where it's like, that's so beautiful, that's so impactful. They're really caring. And how can I get that information and share that information and share their story so more people know, so it doesn't become lost.

Maya Gwynn

And we're gonna move to our rapid fire portion. If your work had a theme song, what would it be?

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

It would be Chaka Khan, I'm Every Woman.

Maya Gwynn

That's a good one, and this is gonna be an interesting answer. If you had to teach a master class or give a TED talk on a random skill that you have, serious or silly, what would it be? I'm sure you have a lot of really cool random skills. Being an artist.

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

What would it be? How to make friends.

Maya Gwynn

That's a really important one that a lot of people talk about. The older you get. And what's your favorite IE restaurant or a landmark that reminds you of the Inland Empire?

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

I like Bakers. It’s the twin kitchen. That's different. That's new, for me. I love it.

Maya Gwynn

Very good burgers. And how can people keep up with you and support your work?

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

Well, they can definitely follow me on Instagram at Taylor Patrice, or, you know, Google me, follow me on my website.

Maya Gwynn

Thank you so much for being here and sharing your knowledge. Appreciate it.

Taylor Bythewood-Porter

Yeah, absolutely it was so much fun.

Maya Gwynn

Taylor Bythewood-Porter is a curator and writer focused on African American art history, culture and feminism. Support for this segment comes from the Black Equity Fund at IECF, advancing racial equity and supporting long term investments in black led organizations and Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Join us again next week for Black Perspectives IE. For KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn. Thank you.