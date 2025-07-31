Black Perspectives IE: Lawrence Hardy

Maya Gwynn

With KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn with Black Perspectives IE, a show where we learn about the amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire. My guest today is Lawrence Hardy, Program Specialist of Family Engagement at San Bernardino City Unified School District. Thank you so much for being here today, Lawrence.

Lawrence Hardy

Thank you for having me. I'm so excited to be here.

Maya Gwynn

Excited to have you. In a previous interview, you mentioned being empowered by leadership that allows you to be creative. How important is that kind of support and educational environment, especially for leaders of color?

Lawrence Hardy

I think that's vital to being a position to where you have leadership that believes in you and lets you go out and be creative. I think my personal experience is when I first came into the department, when I met with my director, he was like, 'Hey Mr. Hardy, here, you're gonna be our family engagement specialist. I just want you to go out there and be innovative.' And I think for me, and this is like my what, 13th year in education, it wasn't until I started this position where I was able to be in a position where I had a leader that allowed me to be myself and to be comfortable and created that safe space and foundation of whether you mess up, you know, go out there and try new things, because that's what we want to see for our community. So for me, being African American and being this position, I felt like, Okay, let me go out here. We need more representation. So I was definitely thankful to have that freedom to be able to take some of my visions and ideas and actually implement it, see it through, and see the impact on our community, specifically our family.

Maya Gwynn

What motivated you to choose mathematics as a major, especially in a field where African American representation is so limited?

Lawrence Hardy

I would say it was during my junior year in high school. Shout out to my math teacher, hopefully she's tuning in. She was the one that had me stay after class one day and said, "Mr. Hardy, I feel like you will really excel if you really like focus in on this mathematics. I see you doing, like, amazing things with math." And I was just kind of like, what? Me, math? Math was always like a struggle for me, actually, but it was like a challenge. So that's why, because I know that San Bernardino needs to see more representation of us in any STEM fields, and that's why I did it, you know, not just for me, but for my community.

Maya Gwynn

Definitely. And I'm sure you're passing it on. What are some of the most common concerns you hear from black parents and students in San Bernardino? And how is your role helping address those needs?

Lawrence Hardy

Oftentimes, in my position, and what I hear a lot is that our community don't really engage too much with their students in education, not really involved on campus, at the school sites. You know, studies show the more that parents show up, are involved, and they're engaged in their child's academic education, the better our students do, ultimately. And then also getting more students of color to want to pursue college, or going into some type of, you know, trade. With that being said, I think when I started this position, I wanted to be able to provide the solution to those barriers and try to rewrite it. Because oftentimes, you know, our families don't really interact with the school unless they have a problem. They're going up to the school meeting with a principal if somebody did something to one of our kids, you know. So, I kind of wanted to rewrite and change that narrative and then kind of create positive platforms for failing to engage, create safe spaces on campus, work, not only teachers, administrators, community can come together and build those positive relationships that ultimately go a long way, as far as Student Success and performance in the classroom. So I took on that challenge, and I think that so far been really successful. And a lot of creative, outside of the box, you know, black [people] - You know, we like to dance. So how come we can't have a meeting where we come together, get some information, get some resources, and then we dance. We line dance.

Maya Gwynn

You were honored recently with the Lifetime Achievement Award at just 40 years old, which is a huge flex, recognizing your incredible contributions to San Bernardino. How does receiving this kind of recognition so early in your journey shape the legacy you want to leave behind?

Lawrence Hardy

You know, when I got the call about that particular award, it was so real for me. I think it's the most special for me thus far, because it's being recognized by my own community. And this is something that I love to do, regardless of theawards and accolades. Is just born and raised in San Bernardino myself going through some of the you know, trials and tribulations that I have to overcome, this work needs to be done. And I feel like God really put me here. You know, I had some other ideas what I wanted to do with my math degree, but as soon as I graduated from college, doors start opening up for me in education, like right away, and it was kind of like my sign that I might have one plan, but he got another plan for me and that's for me to be here and to be that representation for the next generation, so they can see, okay, this is somebody from San Bernardino that's actually out here, and he didn't leave. He's still here, giving back and so that's most important. So getting that award and being able to celebrate that with my family, everybody that kind of supports me and my work, my wife, my kids, my mom, all my family members. That means so much. When I leave this earth, I want my legacy to be, Brother Hardy like no matter where he went and what student he was talking to or what parent he wanted to impact as many lives as possible. You know, whatever you put your mind to as somebody's telling you no, or you got some barriers in your way, knock them down and keep going and uplift the next generation.

Maya Gwynn

We're gonna move to our rapid fire portion. If your work had a theme song, what would it be?

Lawrence Hardy

"To the windows, to the wall". The rest I can't say. Shout out to the brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity incorporated that know what's up.

Maya Gwynn

if you had to teach a master class or give a TED talk on a random skill you have, silly or serious, what would it be?

Lawrence Hardy

Building koi ponds. You see a African American male in the backyard, and you know, my neighbors always walk by and be so like you built that? And that's what it'd be - a TED talk on how to build you a backyard oasis.

Maya Gwynn

Okay, I would watch that. What's your favorite IE restaurant, or just a landmark that reminds you of the Inland Empire?

Lawrence Hardy

Oh, I got so many. It's gone now, but I remember Stardust Skating Rink. Also Spirit baseball field. Restaurant wise, shout out to my mom and my family we used to always go out to Sundowners.

Maya Gwynn

And how can people keep up with you and support your work?

Lawrence Hardy

You can follow me on my Instagram, and that's going to be at Golden Touch Productions_. And then also you can follow me. My actual personal Instagram is LawrenceHardy04. Stay connected. We have all kinds of different events. We put on Natural Hair Day every year at Cal State San Bernardino. We do the Black Honor Roll event for our scholars, highlight all of our African American students across the district. Look forward to see y'all. Come out to one of our family engagement events.

Maya Gwynn

Thank you so much for being here and sharing your story. We really appreciate it.

Lawrence Hardy

Thank you for having me. This is dope. I love it. I love it. Thank you so much.

Maya Gwynn

Of course. Lawrence Hardy is Program Specialist of Family Engagement at San Bernardino City School District. Support for the segment comes from the Black Equity Fund at IECF, advancing racial equity and supporting long term investments in black led organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Join us again next week for Black Perspectives IE. For KVCR Public Media, I'm Maya Gwynn. Thank you.