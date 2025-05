Today on Education Insight, Lacey Kendall speaks with Gaby Pacheco and Fermin Vasques, both with THEDREAM.US, which is the nation’s largest college and career success program for undocumented immigrant youth. They discuss college scholarships to Dreamers attending close to 80 partner colleges in 20+ states and Washington, DC with the hope that students find success, meaningful careers, and opportunities to contribute to the communities they call home.