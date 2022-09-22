© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Redlands experiencing uptick in home burglaries

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
City of Redlands - City Hall
Banner above a city of Redlands street reading "Historic Redlands."

Since Sept. 5, more than a dozen homes have been burglarized in the city of Redlands.

"Most of the incidents involve the burglars forcing entry through a rear sliding glass door and ransacking the home," said Relands public information officer Carl Baker. "And in most of the cases, the items stolen were safes, cash, high-end purses, or jewelry."

Baker says most of the burglaries have occurred in the southeastern part of the city. "We believe that these may be related to similar burglaries in some of our surrounding jurisdictions, so we are in contact with police departments from other jurisdictions."

For residents leaving Redlands for a vacation or trip, who want to protect their items, the city does offer what they call their "While You Are Away" program. "Residents or businesses can check out a tracking device that can be easily hidden in an item that might be particularly attracted to thieves," Baker said. The city also offers a vacation house check program.

Anyone with information on the burglaries can contact the Redlands Police Dispatch Center at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1. Suspicious activity and tips can also be reported using the City of Redlands 311 mobile app, which is available on Apple and android devices.

Local News City of Redlands
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
