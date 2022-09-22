Redlands experiencing uptick in home burglaries

"Most of the incidents involve the burglars forcing entry through a rear sliding glass door and ransacking the home," said Relands public information officer Carl Baker. "And in most of the cases, the items stolen were safes, cash, high-end purses, or jewelry."

Baker says most of the burglaries have occurred in the southeastern part of the city. "We believe that these may be related to similar burglaries in some of our surrounding jurisdictions, so we are in contact with police departments from other jurisdictions."

For residents leaving Redlands for a vacation or trip, who want to protect their items, the city does offer what they call their "While You Are Away" program. "Residents or businesses can check out a tracking device that can be easily hidden in an item that might be particularly attracted to thieves," Baker said. The city also offers a vacation house check program.

Anyone with information on the burglaries can contact the Redlands Police Dispatch Center at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1. Suspicious activity and tips can also be reported using the City of Redlands 311 mobile app, which is available on Apple and android devices.