Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY SUPERVISORS VOTED TO PUT A MEASURE ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT TO OVERTURN A VOTER-APPROVED CUT IN THEIR PAY.

2. A HOTEL PLANNED FOR DOWNTOWN RIVERSIDE HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD AFTER TWO LAWSUITS WERE FILED AGAINST IT.

3. THE SAN BERNARDINO CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO DEMOLISH THE VACANT CAROUSEL MALL, DESPITE A DEVELOPER LINED UP TO REDEVELOP THE SITE.

4. REMEMBERING BOB DUTTON, THE LONGTIME ELECTED OFFICIAL WHO DIED AT AGE 71 AFTER A BATTLE WITH CANCER.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.