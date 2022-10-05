Proposition 26 Explainer

If you live in California, betting on most sports is illegal. But there are two initiatives on your November ballot that could change that.

One of them is Proposition 26, which would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and California's four private horse race tracks. It would also allow tribal casinos to start offering roulette and dice games.

Experts say Prop. 26 could generate tens of millions of dollars for the state annually. The funding is set to go towards priorities including education and gambling regulation.

Opponents are led by card rooms. They say tribal casinos are trying to use the proposition to create a monopoly on gambling.

Vote "yes" on Prop. 26 if you want to allow sports betting at private race tracks and tribal casinos.

Vote "no" if you don't.