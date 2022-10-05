Proposition 30 Explainer

California has some of the worst air quality in the U.S. To help improve it- and fight climate change- the state has banned the sale of new gas cars by 2035.

Proposition 30 could support that electric car mandate by funding rebates and incentives for low-income people to buy them. It would also fund charging stations. And help, hire, train, ad retain firefighters for battling wildfires.

To achieve this, Prop 30 would impose a new income tax on Californians who make more than 2 million a year.

Supporters say the tax would help the transition to electric cars and boost wildfire prevention efforts.

Opponents say Californians don't need more tax hikes and worry if could drive people out of state.

Vote "yes" if you think millionaires should be taxed to help fund electric car rebates and more firefighters. "Vote" no if you don't.