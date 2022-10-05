© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Proposition 28 Explainer

KVCR | By Cal Matters,
Joshlyn Khuu
Published October 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM PDT
pexels-sora-shimazaki-5935742.jpg

Proposition 28 would beef up funding for arts education in school districts - especially those with more low-income students.

Today, California requires that all public school students get some form of art instruction. But the quality of education can vary based on where you live.

This measure won't raise taxes, but it will affect the budget, Right now, California guarantees that about 40 percent of the state's general fund goes to education. Prop. 28 would add 1 percent to that and dedicate it to arts instruction. For next year, that comes out to about an additional 1 billion dollars.

So far, no one has spent money to oppose the measure.

So vote yes if you want California to give more money to schools for art and music.

And vote no if you don't.

Tags
2022 Elections2022 Props
Cal Matters
See stories by Cal Matters
Joshlyn Khuu
See stories by Joshlyn Khuu