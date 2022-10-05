Proposition 28 Explainer

Proposition 28 would beef up funding for arts education in school districts - especially those with more low-income students.

Today, California requires that all public school students get some form of art instruction. But the quality of education can vary based on where you live.

This measure won't raise taxes, but it will affect the budget, Right now, California guarantees that about 40 percent of the state's general fund goes to education. Prop. 28 would add 1 percent to that and dedicate it to arts instruction. For next year, that comes out to about an additional 1 billion dollars.

So far, no one has spent money to oppose the measure.

So vote yes if you want California to give more money to schools for art and music.

And vote no if you don't.