Proposition 31 Explainer

In 2020, California lawmakers voted to ban the sale of flavored vape products, menthol cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

But that law hasn't taken effect yet - because the tobacco industry collected enough signatures to put a referendum on California's November ballot.

Proposition 31 asks voters whether they want the flavored tobacco ban to go into effect.

Advocates of the ban argue that flavored products are marketed to young people who go on to develop nicotine addiction.

Opponents say the state already bans selling tobacco products to minors and that this law infringes on the freedoms of adults.

Vote yes if you want flavored tobacco to be illegal in California.

Vote no if you want to allow the sale of flavored tobacco products.