Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco used social media to accuse Riverside Councilwoman Sabrina Cervantes of vandalism at the historic county courthouse last weekend.

2. San Bernardino County has revoked its approval of a controversial church camp proposed for the mountains near Rim forest.

3. Long-awaited passenger service out of San Bernardino International Airport to San Francisco started this week.

4. A developer wants the Inland Empire to secede from California and become a separate U.S. state.

