© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Proposition 29 Explainer

KVCR | By Cal Matters,
Joshlyn Khuu
Published October 5, 2022 at 12:16 PM PDT
pexels-element-digital-1550337.jpg

Proposition 29 would add new rules for California's dialysis clinics.

If the measure passes, at least one physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant would need to be on site at every clinic location. That's in addition to the registered nurses and technicians already there.

Two other similar measures have failed in recent years.

Prop. 29's main backer is a health care worker union. Supporters say the measure could improve patient care and increase transparency.

The opposition campaign includes California's doctor lobby and dialysis giants DaVita and Fresenius. They say new staffing requirements could be too expensive for some clinics and lead sites to cut hours or shut down... potentially limiting patients' access to care.

So, vote "yes" if you want more rules for dialysis clinics. Vote "no" if you don't.

Tags
2022 Elections2022 Props
Cal Matters
See stories by Cal Matters
Joshlyn Khuu
See stories by Joshlyn Khuu