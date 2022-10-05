Proposition 29 Explainer

Proposition 29 would add new rules for California's dialysis clinics.

If the measure passes, at least one physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant would need to be on site at every clinic location. That's in addition to the registered nurses and technicians already there.

Two other similar measures have failed in recent years.

Prop. 29's main backer is a health care worker union. Supporters say the measure could improve patient care and increase transparency.

The opposition campaign includes California's doctor lobby and dialysis giants DaVita and Fresenius. They say new staffing requirements could be too expensive for some clinics and lead sites to cut hours or shut down... potentially limiting patients' access to care.

So, vote "yes" if you want more rules for dialysis clinics. Vote "no" if you don't.