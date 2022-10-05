© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Proposition 27 Explainer

KVCR | By Cal Matters,
Joshlyn Khuu
Published October 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM PDT
pexels-element-digital-1550339.jpg

Want to bet on the Rams winning the Super Bowl again? Currently, most sports betting isn't legal in California. But voters will weigh in on two initiatives in November... that could change that.

One of them is Proposition 27, which would allow online sports betting. The prop is funded by large gambling companies. And the campaigns for and against are already crushing fundraising records.

If the measure passes, gaming companies and tribes could offer online sports betting.

Experts say Prop. 27 could generate hundred of millions of dollars a year for California. That money would go towards implementation costs... and also to homelessness and housing support programs.

Opponents say online sports betting could... increase the risk of gambling addiction.

Vote "yes" if you want to legalize sports betting. Vote "no" if you don't.

Tags
2022 Elections2022 Props
Cal Matters
See stories by Cal Matters
Joshlyn Khuu
See stories by Joshlyn Khuu