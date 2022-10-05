Proposition 27 Explainer

Want to bet on the Rams winning the Super Bowl again? Currently, most sports betting isn't legal in California. But voters will weigh in on two initiatives in November... that could change that.

One of them is Proposition 27, which would allow online sports betting. The prop is funded by large gambling companies. And the campaigns for and against are already crushing fundraising records.

If the measure passes, gaming companies and tribes could offer online sports betting.

Experts say Prop. 27 could generate hundred of millions of dollars a year for California. That money would go towards implementation costs... and also to homelessness and housing support programs.

Opponents say online sports betting could... increase the risk of gambling addiction.

Vote "yes" if you want to legalize sports betting. Vote "no" if you don't.