Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A lawsuit filed on behalf of Riverside County voters is challenging how the Board of Supervisors redrew districts as unfair to Latinos.

2. A lawsuit filed against Cal State San Bernardino alleges the campus pays its women and minority employees less than white males in equivalent jobs.

3. The president of Riverside City College has been dismissed after complaints by the faculty union.

4. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has put a hold on permits for short-term rentals like AirB&B, Trulia and Vrbo.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.