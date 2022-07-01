© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Rick Dulock
Published July 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. A lawsuit filed on behalf of Riverside County voters is challenging how the Board of Supervisors redrew districts as unfair to Latinos.
2. A lawsuit filed against Cal State San Bernardino alleges the campus pays its women and minority employees less than white males in equivalent jobs.
3. The president of Riverside City College has been dismissed after complaints by the faculty union.
4. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has put a hold on permits for short-term rentals like AirB&B, Trulia and Vrbo.
