The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/8 KVCR Midday News: Local and State Election Details, IE Home Values Soaring, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM PDT
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Details on San Bernardino County election
  • An update on the latest election results
  • With home values soaring across the Inland Empire, some worry that a housing bubble may be emerging.
  • 27-year-old Juaquin Mercer Moraga of Palm Springs is being held in lieu of $1 million following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver, and attempting to run over a bicyclist.

Shareen Awad
