KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/8 KVCR Midday News: Local and State Election Details, IE Home Values Soaring, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Details on San Bernardino County election
- An update on the latest election results
- With home values soaring across the Inland Empire, some worry that a housing bubble may be emerging.
- 27-year-old Juaquin Mercer Moraga of Palm Springs is being held in lieu of $1 million following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver, and attempting to run over a bicyclist.