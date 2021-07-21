Inland Edition
Wednesdays at 2:00 and 6:30pm
With a focus on the coronavirus pandemic, Inland Edition brings you the latest information from community leaders, officials, and experts on everything from health to education, housing, nutrition, economics, and other issues and resources in ?Inland Southern California.
Latest Episodes
On today's Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Ivan Rosenberg, Founder and President of The Uniquely Abled Project, a program focused on creating career opportunities for the uniquely abled. Dr. Rosenberg discusses how the project matches employers and careers with the right workers and prepares both to ensure a high success rate. Enrollment for this program is now available at San Bernardino Valley College.
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Kimberly Starrs, Vice President of External Affairs for Inland So Cal United Way. Kimberly shares…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Robert Jinkerson, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering at UC Riverside.…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Julie Bank, Director of Riverside County Animal Services. Julie shares information about animal…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Philip Cutler, the CEO of Paper, an educational support system implemented by some school districts…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Rick Axelrod, CEO and Medical Director for Lifestream Blood Bank. Lifestream is celebrating its…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Lauren Olson, a Zero Waste Manager and Sustainability Expert with World Centric. Lauren shares…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Marlene Garcia, Executive Director of the California Student Aid Commission. Individuals might fear…
Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Gayani DeSilva, Medical Director of Behavior Health for IEHP, the Inland Empire Health Plan. Dr.…
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Dr. Michael Potoczniak, Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health at Loma Linda…