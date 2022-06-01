© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

6/1/22 - Shivaji Deshmukh Discusses Water Conservation

Published June 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM PDT
Southern California and much of the western United States have been experiencing drought conditions. Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Shivaji Deshmukh, General Manager of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency. Shivaji discusses water and water conservation, shares where our water comes from, and gives tips about how we can work individually and together to conserve this important resource.

For more information, visit ieua.org

Inland Edition Local newscalifornia drought
Rick Dulock
See stories by Rick Dulock