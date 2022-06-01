6/1/22 - Shivaji Deshmukh Discusses Water Conservation
Southern California and much of the western United States have been experiencing drought conditions. Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Shivaji Deshmukh, General Manager of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency. Shivaji discusses water and water conservation, shares where our water comes from, and gives tips about how we can work individually and together to conserve this important resource.
For more information, visit ieua.org