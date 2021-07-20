california drought

-
For the first time in more than 7 years, the state of California is drought-free. A national academic center that studies drought produced a report that…
Californi relies on the snowpack for nearly a third of its water supply. But as Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero rfeports, it's predicted to…
Thanks to a siries of recent storms, the Sierra Nevada has plenty of snow. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports on what this means for the…
Temporary water restrictions across California felt during the drought could become permanent. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports.
A recent report says California cities and suburbs responded well to the state's unprecedented mandate to cut water use by 25 percent during the drought.…
Scientists fro the first time have quantified how much groundwater was lost in California's Central Valley in the most recent drought. As Capital Public…
It is now the wettest season on record in Northern California. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, that region is where most of the state gets…
California has gone from drought to deluge in the past year. Snow now blankets the Sierra. As Capital Public Radio's Amy Quinton reports, results of the…
After five years of drought followed by all of the precipitation we've had so far this winter, there's so much snow in the Sierra Nevada that state water…
The Sierra Nevada snowpack is at near-record levels, according to the latest statewide survey taken yesterday (Wednesday). But as Capital Public Radio's…