KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/24 KVCR Midday News: ONT Summer Passenger Volumes to be Busiest Since 2008, Mandatory Water Restrictions Possible, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The possibility of revoking the licenses granted to marijuana merchants in unincorporated Riverside County communities will be examined today.
- Route 60 through the Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont will be safer as several improvements have been made.
- ONT summer passenger volumes forecast to be busiest since 2008.
- Governor Newsom is warning there could be mandatory water restrictions if Californians don’t start conserving more as the state faces severe drought.
- Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigns amid baseball stadium deal scandal.