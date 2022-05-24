© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/24 KVCR Midday News: ONT Summer Passenger Volumes to be Busiest Since 2008, Mandatory Water Restrictions Possible, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The possibility of revoking the licenses granted to marijuana merchants in unincorporated Riverside County communities will be examined today.
  • Route 60 through the Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont will be safer as several improvements have been made.
  • ONT summer passenger volumes forecast to be busiest since 2008.
  • Governor Newsom is warning there could be mandatory water restrictions if Californians don’t start conserving more as the state faces severe drought.
  • Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu resigns amid baseball stadium deal scandal.

Local newscalifornia droughtTravel & Tourism
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad