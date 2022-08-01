Inland Edition

-
Dr. Viji Santhakumar discusses her research in and around Epilepsy.
-
Congressman Pete Aguilar Discusses $7 Million Supporting Inland Empire Organizations AND Denine Torr Talks About The Dollar General Literacy Foundation
-
Juliet Morrison, Assistant Professor with the Department of Plant Biology and Plant Pathology at UC Riverside, discusses the dropping of the mask mandate, whether we should be masking, and if it really helps control the spread of the virus.
-
Shivaji Deshmukh, General Manager of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency, discusses water conservation.
-
5/25/22 - Dr. Sigrid Burruss and Patient David Loya Discuss New Tattoo Removal Program at Loma Linda University HealthTrauma surgeon Dr. Sigrid Burruss and patient David Loya discuss Loma Linda University Health's new tattoo removal program that helps patients reset and aims to curb violence.
-
Amrita Rai, Clinical Director of Behavioral Health at Inland Empire Health Plan Discusses Mental Health in Children and Adolescents.
-
Dr. Daniel O'Neill discusses childhood obesity.
-
Jonathan Heller with the University of Wisconsin, discusses Riverside and San Bernardino County Health Rankings.
-
Dr. Manfred Keil shares the Inland Empire's economic forecast.
-
