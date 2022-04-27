4/27/22 - Dr. Manfred Keil Discusses the IEEP State of the Region

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian speaks with Dr. Manfred Keil. Dr. Keil is Chief Economist with the Inland Empire Economic Partnership and a leader at the Lowe Institute of Political Economy at Robert Day School of Economics and Finance, Claremont McKenna College. He recently provided his economic forecast at the annual IEEP State of the Region event and talks about the Inland Empire's current economic situation.

For more information, visit ieep.com