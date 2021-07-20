Inland Empire economy

-
Over a third of families living in the Inland Empire struggle to make ends meet, according to a new report by the United Ways of California. KVCR's…
A new report by two independent research firms has ranked every region in California by environmental indicators, like electricity consumption and solar…
A recent study conducted by the University of California, Berkeley and the non-profit group Next 10 provided a cost-/benefit analysis of how California's…
KVCR's Ken Vincent interviews Riverside City Manager John Russo about details of last week's announcement that the California Air Resources Board will…
Silicon Valley is not the only home to cutting-edge, high-tech startups that become international technology leaders. The Inland Empire is home to one of…
Last Thursday and Friday, Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and other leaders from around the state gathered in Ontario for the California Economic Summit. KVCR's…
After months of planning, the prestigious California Economic Summit opens today for two days in Ontario. It's the first time the state's preeminent…