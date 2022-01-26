© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

1/26 KVCR Midday News: LAX Campaign Against Human Trafficking, Federal Grant to Aid Minority Owned IE Businesses, & More

Published January 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM PST
Midday News Freeway.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Last week, four Inland Empire mayors participated in the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
  • A nonprofit geared to aiding minority business and entrepreneurs with financing received a federal grant for distribution to qualifying entities in the Inland Empire. More information at accessity.org
  • LAX kicks off a public awareness campaign against human trafficking.
  • All westbound lanes of the 91 freeway through Corona will be shut down this weekend from 9pm Friday to Monday at 5am.

