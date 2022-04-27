© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Midday News Template copy.png
KVCR Midday News Report

4/27 KVCR Midday News: Airborne Electro-Magnetics to Measure Water Supply, Stalemate Over Tax Rebates to Offset Gas Prices, & More

Published April 27, 2022 at 12:29 PM PDT
Midday News - Citrus Trees.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California state lawmakers and Governor Newsom are at a stalemate over tax rebates to offset rising gas prices.
  • The Board of Supervisors have approved Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s request to increase overtime extra duty rates.
  • California water officials have a new way to measure the state’s groundwater supplies – airborne electro-magnetics.
  • Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California.
  • A filly has died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita track.
  • Coachella drivers food poisoning investigation continues.

KVCR Midday News Report Local news
