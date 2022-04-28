© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News Report

4/28 KVCR Midday News: Judge Rules Riverside’s Measure C Illegal, Freeway Shooting Suspect Arrested, & More

Published April 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A Riverside County Superior Court judge on Tuesday blocked the certification of Riverside’s Measure C.
  •  Riverside City manager Al Zelinka announced his resignation and will be taking a similar position in Huntington Beach.
  • The CHP announced it has a suspect in one freeway shooting case.
  • Federal prosecutors have announced a sweeping racketeering case against the leaders of the Mexican Mafia that controlled street gangs in Orange County.
  • Residents of Perris will learn on May 11 if the long-delayed Mid-County Parkway is in their future.

