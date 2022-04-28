4/28 KVCR Midday News: Judge Rules Riverside’s Measure C Illegal, Freeway Shooting Suspect Arrested, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A Riverside County Superior Court judge on Tuesday blocked the certification of Riverside’s Measure C.
- Riverside City manager Al Zelinka announced his resignation and will be taking a similar position in Huntington Beach.
- The CHP announced it has a suspect in one freeway shooting case.
- Federal prosecutors have announced a sweeping racketeering case against the leaders of the Mexican Mafia that controlled street gangs in Orange County.
- Residents of Perris will learn on May 11 if the long-delayed Mid-County Parkway is in their future.