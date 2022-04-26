4/26 KVCR Midday News: Low-Income CA Residents Could be Eligible for Free College, CA Air Quality Among Worst in Nation, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Low-income California residents could soon be eligible to attend a community college for two years, tuition-free.
- Mayors from California’s 10 biggest cities say they’re facing a fiscal cliff if the state doesn’t extend the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention program.
- California’s air quality is among the worst in the country- and part of the uptick comes from wildfires.
- Video game workers at Activision Blizzard OK’d for union vote.
- Police are reporting the second weekends of the Coachella Valley Music Festival and Arts Festival with another increase in arrest numbers.
- CEO of digital payments company Block Inc. Jack Dorsey says he is changing his title to Block Head.