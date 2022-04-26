4/26 KVCR Midday News: Low-Income CA Residents Could be Eligible for Free College, CA Air Quality Among Worst in Nation, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Low-income California residents could soon be eligible to attend a community college for two years, tuition-free.

Mayors from California’s 10 biggest cities say they’re facing a fiscal cliff if the state doesn’t extend the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention program.

California’s air quality is among the worst in the country- and part of the uptick comes from wildfires.

Video game workers at Activision Blizzard OK’d for union vote.

Police are reporting the second weekends of the Coachella Valley Music Festival and Arts Festival with another increase in arrest numbers.

CEO of digital payments company Block Inc. Jack Dorsey says he is changing his title to Block Head.