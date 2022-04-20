© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News Report

4/20 KVCR Midday News: Californians for All College Corps, RUSD Settles Sex Abuse Lawsuit, & More

Published April 20, 2022 at 1:06 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California has launched a college financial aid program modeled after the Peace Corps.
  • State officials spoke 670-feet below the top of Oroville Dam to highlight California’s water woes.
  • Riverside Unified School District has agreed to pay $13.75 million to settle civil lawsuits over a worker who admitted molesting elementary school students.
  • $1.8 billion connector for LA light-rail lines is 90% complete.
  • Oregon tribe opposes water release for farmers.
  • A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit has been exonerated of the crime, clearing his release from prison.

