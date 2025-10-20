Inland Empire journalists reflect on the 'No Kings' protests

Thousands of protesters took to Inland Empire streets over the weekend as part of the No Kings demonstrations. They were organized in opposition to the Trump Administration’s policies.

Rallies were held in cities including Riverside, San Bernardino, Redlands and Ontario.

KVCR’s Anthony Victoria was able to catch up with Riverside Record reporter Daniel Eduardo Hernandez and Frontline Observer reporter Christopher Salazar, who were in the streets speaking to people protesting.

