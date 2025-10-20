© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR Midday News Report

Inland Empire journalists reflect on the 'No Kings' protests

By Anthony Victoria
Published October 20, 2025 at 11:23 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Protestors walk toward the front of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture on October 18 to listen to speeches from local activists.
Daniel Eduardo Hernandez
/
The Riverside Record
Protestors walk toward the front of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture on October 18 to listen to speeches from local activists.

Thousands of protesters took to Inland Empire streets over the weekend as part of the No Kings demonstrations. They were organized in opposition to the Trump Administration’s policies.

Rallies were held in cities including Riverside, San Bernardino, Redlands and Ontario.

KVCR’s Anthony Victoria was able to catch up with Riverside Record reporter Daniel Eduardo Hernandez and Frontline Observer reporter Christopher Salazar, who were in the streets speaking to people protesting.

KVCR Midday News Report
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria
Latest Episodes