12/8/21 - Christopher Thornberg Discusses the Economic Forecast for the Inland Empire

On today's Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez has a conversation with Christopher Thornberg, Director of the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting. The UC Riverside School of Business recently held their Inland Empire Economic Forecast conference. Christopher shares key findings from the conference, relating to the job and housing market, as they pertain to the Inland Empire. He also talks about our recovery from the recession and looks to the future of our economy.

For more information about the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting, visit ucreconomicforecast.org