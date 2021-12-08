© 2021 91.9 KVCR

inland_edition.jpg
Inland Edition

12/8/21 - Christopher Thornberg Discusses the Economic Forecast for the Inland Empire

Published December 8, 2021 at 2:37 PM PST
IE DEC 8.png

On today's Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez has a conversation with Christopher Thornberg, Director of the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting. The UC Riverside School of Business recently held their Inland Empire Economic Forecast conference. Christopher shares key findings from the conference, relating to the job and housing market, as they pertain to the Inland Empire. He also talks about our recovery from the recession and looks to the future of our economy.

For more information about the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting, visit ucreconomicforecast.org

Inland EditionLocal newsInland Empire economy
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
