Today on Inland Edition, Lillian speaks with Juliet Morrison, Assistant Professor with the Department of Plant Biology and Plant Pathology at UC Riverside, about the dropping of the mask mandate. Professor Morrison discusses whether we should be masking and if it really helps control the spread of the virus.

The article that inspired this conversation can be found here: https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/04/21/mask-or-not-mask