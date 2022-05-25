5/25/22 - Dr. Sigrid Burruss and Patient David Loya Discuss New Tattoo Removal Program at Loma Linda University Health

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez has a conversation with Dr. Sigrid Burruss, Trauma Surgeon with Loma Linda University Health and Founder of their new tattoo removal program that helps efface visible gang-related or anti-social tattoos. Dr. Burruss talks about the process of removing tattoos and who is eligible for their program. Then Lillian speaks with David Loya, a patient in the tattoo removal program, who has agreed to share his story.

For the article about Loma Linda University Health and their tattoo removal program, visit https://news.llu.edu/community/llu-s-new-tattoo-removal-program-helps-inland-empire-patients-reset-aims-curb-violence

You can also send an email to injuryprevention@llu.edu

For information about City Way Community Economic Development Corporation, visit https://citywaycedc.org/