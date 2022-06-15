6/15/2022 - Congressman Pete Aguilar AND Denine Torr With The Dollar General Literacy Foundation
Part 1
Congressman Pete Aguilar discusses nearly $7 million allocated to Inland Empire to support the important work of several local organizations, including KVCR!
CONGRESSMAN AGUILAR SECURES NEARLY $7 MILLION FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE
Part 2
Denine Torr from Dollar General Literacy Foundation shares information about the work of the foundation, how like-minded organizations and educational entities can partner with them, and how Inland Empire residents can find assistance.
FINISH YOUR DIPLOMA WEBSITE
DOLLAR GENERAL LITERACY FOUNDATION