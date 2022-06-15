© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

6/15/2022 - Congressman Pete Aguilar AND Denine Torr With The Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Published June 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM PDT

Part 1
Congressman Pete Aguilar discusses nearly $7 million allocated to Inland Empire to support the important work of several local organizations, including KVCR!
CONGRESSMAN AGUILAR SECURES NEARLY $7 MILLION FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE
Part 2
Denine Torr from Dollar General Literacy Foundation shares information about the work of the foundation, how like-minded organizations and educational entities can partner with them, and how Inland Empire residents can find assistance.
FINISH YOUR DIPLOMA WEBSITE
DOLLAR GENERAL LITERACY FOUNDATION

Inland Edition Inland Empire
Rick Dulock
