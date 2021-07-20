-
The Moreno Valley based Center Against Racism and Trauma, also known as CART, is hosting the Inland Empire’s first annual anti-racism summit next week.…
The results of a survey on the top educational priorities of Black families and students across the Inland Empire was released Thursday. KVCR’s Megan…
Representative Pete Aguilar, who represents much of the Inland Empire in the House of Representatives, is running for the seat of Vice Chair of the House…
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was the guest at a Thursday town hall led by State Assemblymember Eloise Reyes. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports…
The Inland Empire has joined a growing number of communities around California who now have access to a statewide conversation on public radio called…
The Apple Fire which started on Friday afternoon is continuing to spread to the north across the head of the Mill Creek Canyon, and east into the San…
The Apple Fire, which started near Cherry Valley around 5:00 PM on Friday, has burned over 26,450 acres and there is currently 5% containment. Much of the…
The coming trend of automation has been looming over the logistics industry for a while, especially in places likes the Inland Empire, as more and more…
University of Redlands football coach Mike Maynard has been placed on administrative leave after a tweet drew backlash on social media. Now, an…
On Monday, San Bernardino County offices closed their doors at 3:00pm so local law enforcement can focus on any public safety issues that may arise in…