© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

IE non-profit hosting "Small Business Essentials" webinar series throughout summer

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published June 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM PDT
243967296_233406398827924_9091446397726223467_n.jpg
City of Ontario, California - Government
/
Facebook

This week, an Inland Empire non-profit will be kicking off a webinar series aimed at assisting small business owners.

Inland Counties Legal Services (ICLS) is hosting the "Small Business Essentials" webinar series. "Over the summer, we have three different webinars, one of them being about hiring and firing employees," said ICLS attorney Matthew Kugizaki. "It's critically important as a small business owner to know that there are a lot of laws that are always changing around hiring employees and if you need to terminate an employee."

The other webinars will discuss "entry selection and contract basics," as well as "responding to subpoenas and preparing for deposition and hearings."

286134344_7660289340680216_6437901480594895821_n.png
Inland Counties Legal Services
/
Facebook
Flyer from Inland Counties Legal Services showing their calendar of events for the Summer of 2022.

Additionally, the group will be hosting three free small business legal clinics that will be available to businesses that meet specific criteria. "But if you're eligible, we set you up to meet with an attorney, one on one, where you can ask them about whatever legal issue you're having with your small business," Kugizaki said.

Tags

Local News Inland EmpireSmall Business
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden