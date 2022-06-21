IE non-profit hosting "Small Business Essentials" webinar series throughout summer

Inland Counties Legal Services (ICLS) is hosting the "Small Business Essentials" webinar series. "Over the summer, we have three different webinars, one of them being about hiring and firing employees," said ICLS attorney Matthew Kugizaki. "It's critically important as a small business owner to know that there are a lot of laws that are always changing around hiring employees and if you need to terminate an employee."

The other webinars will discuss "entry selection and contract basics," as well as "responding to subpoenas and preparing for deposition and hearings."

Inland Counties Legal Services / Facebook Flyer from Inland Counties Legal Services showing their calendar of events for the Summer of 2022.

Additionally, the group will be hosting three free small business legal clinics that will be available to businesses that meet specific criteria. "But if you're eligible, we set you up to meet with an attorney, one on one, where you can ask them about whatever legal issue you're having with your small business," Kugizaki said.