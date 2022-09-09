Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A Corona man was indicted for allegedly leading a scheme to get $2 million in unemployment benefits under the CARES Act.

2. A former stockbroker from Chino Hills has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud.

3. A former San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to prison for defrauding investors.

4. A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought by people who suffered medical problems they believe are related to contamination at the former George Air Force Base.

