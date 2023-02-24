Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/24/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A Riverside councilman and a former councilman are being sued by the city for allegedly sharing confidential information.

2. Riverside County will repay more than half a million dollars in fees charged to families of incarcerated youths.

3. A massive natural gas outage hit about 3,000 homes in Yucaipa, Calimesa, Beaumont and Cherry Valley last weekend. What caused it and is it over?

4. San Bernardino has a new mayor, but she can’t get the council to return the staff positions that were cut to penalize her predecessor.

