Local News

Local fire chief encourages safe practices during Fourth of July celebrations

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 4, 2022 at 9:15 AM PDT
Day After the 4th Firework Stand 3
Charlie Day
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Amid fire season and with the Fourth of July holiday here, a local fire chief is encouraging residents to stay safe.

Keith Alexander is the chief of the San Manuel Fire Department. He says Inland Empire residents need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario during the Fourth of July, especially those living near mountainous areas.

"You want to have that escape plan ready; know your escape routes," Alexander said. "Have that family contact plan already established and have that emergency supply kit ready to go."

And for those who are lighting fireworks, Chief Alexander says those residents need to make sure they're correctly disposing of them. "After all your fireworks have ignited and such... soak them in water for 24 hours before you put them in the trash," Alexander said.

The use of fireworks though is banned in all unincorporated areas of Riverside and San Bernardino County, with only six Inland Empire cities that allow the sale of fireworks that are labeled safe and sane. "When it comes to Fourth of July, just be safe," Alexander said. "And if you can take in a show that's professionally put on, that's the safest way to go."

Here is a list of cities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties that do allow the sale of fireworks that are labeled safe and sane.

San Bernardino County

  • Chino
  • Colton
  • Fontana
  • Grand Terrace
  • Rialto
  • San Bernardino
  • Adelanto
  • Barstow
  • Needles

Riverside County

  • Blythe
  • Coachella
  • Desert Hot Springs
  • Indio

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
