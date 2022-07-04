Local fire chief encourages safe practices during Fourth of July celebrations

Keith Alexander is the chief of the San Manuel Fire Department. He says Inland Empire residents need to be prepared for the worst-case scenario during the Fourth of July, especially those living near mountainous areas.

"You want to have that escape plan ready; know your escape routes," Alexander said. "Have that family contact plan already established and have that emergency supply kit ready to go."

And for those who are lighting fireworks, Chief Alexander says those residents need to make sure they're correctly disposing of them. "After all your fireworks have ignited and such... soak them in water for 24 hours before you put them in the trash," Alexander said.

The use of fireworks though is banned in all unincorporated areas of Riverside and San Bernardino County, with only six Inland Empire cities that allow the sale of fireworks that are labeled safe and sane. "When it comes to Fourth of July, just be safe," Alexander said. "And if you can take in a show that's professionally put on, that's the safest way to go."

Here is a list of cities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties that do allow the sale of fireworks that are labeled safe and sane.

San Bernardino County



Chino

Colton

Fontana

Grand Terrace

Rialto

San Bernardino

Adelanto

Barstow

Needles

Riverside County

