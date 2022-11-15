As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and an art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the projects at listeningpostcollective.org.This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.
Anthony Victoria (Frontline Observer) - How IE Highway Expansion Affects Local Residents
Quinn Mays of KVCR speaks with Anthony Victoria of Frontline Observer about how the development of highways in the IE affect the businesses and quality of life for local residents while benefiting wealthy corporations. To learn more , visit frontline-observer.com or follow @frontlineobserver on Instagram, and check out ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.
Ybarra's Groceries has been a family owned business for over 60 years and proprietor Raul Raya remembers when the 215 FWY was expanded, limiting access to his business. Victoria reports on the long trend of this slow violence where highway expansion and the overall supply chain of goods negatively impacts the health and lives of those around it.
