Anthony Victoria (Frontline Observer) - How IE Highway Expansion Affects Local Residents

Quinn Mays of KVCR speaks with Anthony Victoria of Frontline Observer about how the development of highways in the IE affect the businesses and quality of life for local residents while benefiting wealthy corporations.

Ybarra's Groceries has been a family owned business for over 60 years and proprietor Raul Raya remembers when the 215 FWY was expanded, limiting access to his business. Victoria reports on the long trend of this slow violence where highway expansion and the overall supply chain of goods negatively impacts the health and lives of those around it.

To learn more , visit frontline-observer.com or follow @frontlineobserver on Instagram, and check out ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.