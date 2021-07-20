-
A recent survey conducted by Men’s Health showed that out of 1100 people, approximately 75% of respondents said they are close to someone struggling with…
-
A new interactive map from Facebook’s Data for Good program shows the percentage of people in counties across the U.S. who would choose to receive a…
-
Facebook has created an interactive map that forecasts the spread of coronavirus across the entire United States – and it puts Riverside and San…
-
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced on Thursday a limited Stay at Home Order that requires…
-
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime, yet fewer women are going in to get screened for…
-
Ontario International Airport’s freight and passenger numbers are growing, reflecting a “gradual recovery” for the airport amid the pandemic. Commercial…
-
The race is on to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but once it’s created, how do we ensure it’s distributed equitably? Este Geraghty is the Chief Medical…
-
The first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, has been detected in western Riverside County, and a second probable case has…
-
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:1) Flu season may be the last thing…
-
Riverside County has changed the way it calculates coronavirus recoveries, and is now reporting more than 12,000 newly confirmed patient recoveries. The…