© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Labor
LPCIE
Unfiltered IE
As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and an art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the projects at listeningpostcollective.org.This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.

Jose Becerra: Increased Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 due to Logistics

KVCR | By Quinn Mays
Published December 6, 2022 at 9:09 AM PST
Essential worker note
Jose Becerra
/
anonymous

Ph.D candidate, Jose Becerra, speaks on the ways warehouse workers and those around them are at an increased risk for serious illness like, especially during the pandemic, due to poor working conditions and exposure to pollutants in the Inland Empire. Many are still feeling the effects through Long Covid.

As the pandemic progressed and stay at home orders were issued, many essential workers were surprised to find themselves called to work and were particularly stressed by the pressure to perform in crowded and enclosed spaces with little to no protective supplies available.

Check out Becerra's full project "Essential Work, Covid-19, and Air Pollution" to learn more about the history of logistics in the IE, how it is polluting our environment making our bodies more at risk for illness, and to hear other personal accounts of workers throughout the pandemic. You can also read his commentary "Covid-19 hurt our most essential workers. My research will show you how" on frontline-observer.com. Visit ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

Tags
Labor Inland Empire environmentUnfiltered IEenvironmental justiceLPClabor issues
Quinn Mays
See stories by Quinn Mays