Jose Becerra: Increased Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 due to Logistics

Ph.D candidate, Jose Becerra, speaks on the ways warehouse workers and those around them are at an increased risk for serious illness like, especially during the pandemic, due to poor working conditions and exposure to pollutants in the Inland Empire. Many are still feeling the effects through Long Covid.

As the pandemic progressed and stay at home orders were issued, many essential workers were surprised to find themselves called to work and were particularly stressed by the pressure to perform in crowded and enclosed spaces with little to no protective supplies available.

Check out Becerra's full project "Essential Work, Covid-19, and Air Pollution" to learn more about the history of logistics in the IE, how it is polluting our environment making our bodies more at risk for illness, and to hear other personal accounts of workers throughout the pandemic. You can also read his commentary "Covid-19 hurt our most essential workers. My research will show you how" on frontline-observer.com. Visit ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

