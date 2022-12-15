Melissa Daniels: Water Infrastructure Developments to come in the Eastern Coachella Valley

KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with desert reporter Melissa Daniels about historic changes in the Eastern Coachella Valley that are meant to bring positive change for the aging water infrastructure of the region.

New changes in political representation and funding have opened opportunities to build water and sewage infrastructure that can bring clean water to more lower income homes.

Read Daniels full story "Elected Officials Are Making Progress on Infrastructure Equity, East Valley Residents Who Lack Safe Drinking Water Say More Needs to Be Done Now"


