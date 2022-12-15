© 2022 91.9 KVCR

As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and an art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the projects at listeningpostcollective.org.This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.

Melissa Daniels: Water Infrastructure Developments to come in the Eastern Coachella Valley

KVCR | By Quinn Mays
Published December 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with desert reporter Melissa Daniels about historic changes in the Eastern Coachella Valley that are meant to bring positive change for the aging water infrastructure of the region.

New changes in political representation and funding have opened opportunities to build water and sewage infrastructure that can bring clean water to more lower income homes.

Read Daniels full story "Elected Officials Are Making Progress on Infrastructure Equity, East Valley Residents Who Lack Safe Drinking Water Say More Needs to Be Done Now" and follow her on Instagram at @melissamdaniels. You can also check out the ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

Quinn Mays host for "The Voice," a news segment in partnership with Black Voice News that shares information about the Inland Region. Quinn received a BA in Media Studies from the University of San Francisco and their interests are in the use of media as a tool for advocacy and self-representation.
