Garcia Center for the Arts: Community Perspectives through Garden Art Gallery

The Garcia Center for the Arts has been developing a community garden where residents can access healthy food, connect with the land, and enjoy their community. Local San Bernardino residents share the art they've created for the outdoor gallery installation, why talking about issues through art is important, and what they want to see happen for their community in areas like housing and pollution.

You can visit the Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino to visit the garden, participate in a wide variety of creative classes, or to see what work local artist have been making. Check out ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

