As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and an art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the projects at listeningpostcollective.org.This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.
Garcia Center for the Arts: Community Perspectives through Garden Art Gallery
The Garcia Center for the Arts has been developing a community garden where residents can access healthy food, connect with the land, and enjoy their community. Local San Bernardino residents share the art they've created for the outdoor gallery installation, why talking about issues through art is important, and what they want to see happen for their community in areas like housing and pollution.
You can visit the Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino to visit the garden, participate in a wide variety of creative classes, or to see what work local artist have been making. Check out ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.