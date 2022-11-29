James Dailey (The Space): Documenting the Tapestry Project City Development in Hesperia

KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with James Dailey of The Space to learn more about his documentation of the Tapestry Project and the ways this development project has lasting impacts on the indigenous plants, animals, and people already living there.

The city of Hesperia for years has been pushing for an expansion described by independent photojournalist James Dailey as a "rebranding." In recent years the project has begun leveling of the land with limited consideration of residents who oppose the development. Some say they were not aware of the projects approval at all before construction began. The unlimited use of water for developers is already having an impact on water accessibility for locals and Dailey is concerned about the long lasting impacts to the land that will occur from the removal of endangered Joshua Trees in the area.