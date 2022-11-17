Becca Spence Dobias (People's Redlands Post) - Divides for Redlands Warehouse Development

KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with Becca Spence Dobias of People's Redlands Post about the inequitable impacts of warehouse development upon residents of Redlands, highlighting the historical divide of the city between the North and South sides.

Redlands California is the result of two colonies: the Lugonia colony of Mexico to the North and the Redlands Colony from New England to the South. As the logistics industry grows in the Inland Empire, residents of North Redlands are disproportionately affected by the environmental, housing, and health concerns that come from the construction of these warehouses. Many North Redlands residents describe a lack of support from local government and the South Redlands community, raising the question, "What and who is considered worth protecting as a part of Redlands?"