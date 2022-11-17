© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Environment
LPCIE
Unfiltered IE
As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and an art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the projects at listeningpostcollective.org.This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.

Becca Spence Dobias (People's Redlands Post) - Divides for Redlands Warehouse Development

KVCR | By Quinn Mays
Published November 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM PST
Redlands Sign

KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with Becca Spence Dobias of People's Redlands Post about the inequitable impacts of warehouse development upon residents of Redlands, highlighting the historical divide of the city between the North and South sides.

Redlands California is the result of two colonies: the Lugonia colony of Mexico to the North and the Redlands Colony from New England to the South. As the logistics industry grows in the Inland Empire, residents of North Redlands are disproportionately affected by the environmental, housing, and health concerns that come from the construction of these warehouses. Many North Redlands residents describe a lack of support from local government and the South Redlands community, raising the question, "What and who is considered worth protecting as a part of Redlands?"

Watch Spence Dobias' documentary Cracked Jewel on YouTube and to learn more visit the People's Redlands Post or follow @peoplesredlandspost on Instagram. You can also check out ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

Tags
Local Environment Local environmentlocal politicslocal land uselocal public healthlocal race & ethnic issuesenvironmentInland Empire environmentenvironmental justiceUnfiltered IE
Quinn Mays
See stories by Quinn Mays