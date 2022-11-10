Jesse Hardman
KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with desert reporter Melissa Daniels about historic changes in the Eastern Coachella Valley that are meant to bring positive change for the aging water infrastructure of the region.
Local San Bernardino residents share the art they've created, why it matters, and what they want to see happen for their community in areas like housing and pollution.
Sadie Scott describes her photojournalism project to capture food heroes who support the local community with food accessibility, as well as her map making of the frequency of warehouses compared to the infrequency of places to buy food or healthy food options.
Jose Becerra speaks on the ways warehouse workers and those around them are at an increased risk for serious illness like, especially during the pandemic, due to poor working conditions and exposure to pollutants in the Inland Empire. Many are still feeling the effects through Long Covid.
A local writer shares the daily personal experiences of he and those around him working in warehouses for the local logistics industry.
KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with James Dailey of The Space to learn more about his documentation of the Tapestry Project and the ways this development project has lasting impacts on the indigenous plants, animals, and people already living there.
KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with Becca Spence Dobias of People's Redlands Post about the inequitable impacts of warehouse development upon residents of Redlands, highlighting the historical divide of the city between the North and South sides.
Quinn Mays of KVCR speaks with Anthony Victoria of Frontline Observer about how the development of highways in the IE affect the businesses and quality of life for local residents while benefiting wealthy corporations.
In Part 1 of our series, Quinn Mays of KVCR speaks with Eddie Torres of Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice about how the toxic land, air, and water of Adelanto affects the living conditions of residents and ICE detainees in the region.