Niño de la Tierra: First Person Account of Working in Logistics

A local writer shares the daily personal experiences of he and those around him working in warehouses for the local logistics industry.

Niño de la Tierra is a fitting pseudonym, seeing as it connects to a species well known for their resiliency and strength, despite their size and place in the animal kingdom making them easy to overlook. Similarly, those employed by the logistics industry here in the Inland Empire deal with stressful environments that wear on their health while being the backbone of a supply chain that employees explain often does not provide safe working conditions or a livable wage.

Read the full article "COMMENTARY: ‘You can depend on my solidarity’: My experiences as an Inland Empire warehouse worker" at frontline-observer.com

You can also check out ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

