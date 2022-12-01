© 2022 91.9 KVCR

As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and an art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the projects at listeningpostcollective.org.This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.

Niño de la Tierra: First Person Account of Working in Logistics

Published December 1, 2022
A local writer shares the daily personal experiences of he and those around him working in warehouses for the local logistics industry.

Niño de la Tierra is a fitting pseudonym, seeing as it connects to a species well known for their resiliency and strength, despite their size and place in the animal kingdom making them easy to overlook. Similarly, those employed by the logistics industry here in the Inland Empire deal with stressful environments that wear on their health while being the backbone of a supply chain that employees explain often does not provide safe working conditions or a livable wage.

Read the full article "COMMENTARY: ‘You can depend on my solidarity’: My experiences as an Inland Empire warehouse worker" at frontline-observer.com
You can also check out ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

