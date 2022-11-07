As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.
The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and even a full on art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the all the full projects at listeningpostcollective.org
.
This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.