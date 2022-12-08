© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Environment
LPCIE
Unfiltered IE
As a part of the Listening Post Collective's ongoing initiative to expand information networks in the region, LPC put out a request for story ideas from local media makers tied to some of the issues that came up in their original information ecosystem assessment, environmental and community health.The result is Unfiltered IE, nine story grants to fund ideas that included short video docs, community information tours, digital archives, a public poster series, and an art exhibit. All about environmental issues and justice in the region. Explore the projects at listeningpostcollective.org.This series is a collaboration with NPRs California newsroom, the Listening Post Collective, and funded by the Ford Foundation.

Sadie Scott: Food Access and Food Heroes

KVCR | By Quinn Mays
Published December 8, 2022 at 11:21 AM PST
prime hendrix

Sadie Scott describes her photojournalism project to capture food heroes who support the local community with food accessibility, as well as her map making of the frequency of warehouses compared to the infrequency of places to buy food or healthy food options.

As a food desert, options for where to eat are often limited to convenience stores and fast food, which Scott connects to the prevalence of the logistics industry in the region. She explains, "These aren't places that are supported financially for the people that actually live here. They're supported for the truck drivers that are passing through to drop off goods at Amazon."

Check out Scott's full project "Fast Track to Fulfilment" to learn more about how shifting industries in the Inland Empire is shifting food access for residents. Check our ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

Tags
Local Environment foodfood prices
Quinn Mays
See stories by Quinn Mays