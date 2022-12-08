Sadie Scott: Food Access and Food Heroes

Sadie Scott describes her photojournalism project to capture food heroes who support the local community with food accessibility, as well as her map making of the frequency of warehouses compared to the infrequency of places to buy food or healthy food options.

As a food desert, options for where to eat are often limited to convenience stores and fast food, which Scott connects to the prevalence of the logistics industry in the region. She explains, "These aren't places that are supported financially for the people that actually live here. They're supported for the truck drivers that are passing through to drop off goods at Amazon."

Check out Scott's full project "Fast Track to Fulfilment" to learn more about how shifting industries in the Inland Empire is shifting food access for residents. Check our ListeningPostCollective.org to see their work in the IE.

