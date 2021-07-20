-
Riverside county will be the first in California to allow cooks to sell meals prepped in home kitchens. Other counties are taking a wait and see…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Riverside County Board of Supervisors yesterday (Tuesday) set an April 16 public hearing on a proposed ordinance establishing rules…
-
California is now limiting the kind of rules and punishments local governments can impose on sidewalk vendors. Capital Public Radio's Julia Mitric reports…
-
California home cooks would be able to sell meals prepared in home kitchens directly to consumers under a bill that has passed the state Assembly. As…
-
It's Yam time, also known as Thanksgiving, when family cooks start dusting off their favorite candied yam recipes. Meanwhile, California sweet potato…
-
A bill awaiting action by California Governor Jerry Brown is designed to protect humans by managing the treatment of livestock. Capital Public Radio's…
-
Most of California's water is directed to agriculture, so when we throw away food, we're essentially wasting water. Capital Public Radios' Lesley McClurg…
-
Many farmers' markets feature locally-grown fruits and vegetables as well as fresh baked goods, but what about seafood? Local fish markets -- like they…
-
This week, host Jeff Baker takes the Savory Road to Salpicon Salvadoran Restaurant in Ontario, where we learn the secrets of making the popular Salvadoran…
-
California lawmakers will be taking another look at a proposal that would require warning labels on sugary drinks. As Capital Public Radio Health Care…